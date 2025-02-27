Left Menu

UP Warriorz Set to Electrify Lucknow with Homecoming Clash

The UP Warriorz, led by Deepti Sharma, return to their home ground in Lucknow for their WPL clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. After a challenging start, they have gained momentum with thrilling performances, highlighted by Grace Harris' historic hat-trick and Sophie Ecclestone's exceptional bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:26 IST
Deepti Sharma (Photo: UP Warriorz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Warriorz, under the leadership of captain Deepti Sharma, are back in Lucknow, ready to light up their home turf for the first time in the ongoing WPL season. Greeted with enthusiasm by adoring fans and a vibrant cultural program at the KD Singh Stadium, the team is set for a series of exhilarating matches.

Amid early hurdles in Vadodara, the Warriorz found their groove, clinching spectacular wins over the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Grace Harris delivered an unforgettable hat-trick, marking a historic moment as it became the third in WPL history. Meanwhile, Chinelle Henry's explosive 23-ball-62 innings saw her achieving the quickest fifty in tournament records.

With confidence brimming, captain Deepti Sharma, a pivotal force with both bat and ball, calls on fans to flock to Ekana Cricket Stadium. "Your support can drive us to our best," she urges, as the team sets its sights on advancing to the playoffs with fervor and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

