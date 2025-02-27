Left Menu

Freedom Fighters Honoured in New Gallery at Lucknow GPO

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated a new gallery at Lucknow’s General Post Office, honouring freedom fighters and depicting historic events like the Kakori train robbery. She emphasized the collective responsibility to preserve history, praising the local postal department for their dedication to heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:24 IST
Freedom Fighters Honoured in New Gallery at Lucknow GPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated a gallery honoring the freedom fighters at Lucknow's General Post Office (GPO). Highlighting the importance of preserving history, especially relating to the freedom struggle, Patel emphasized the collective responsibility citizens have towards safeguarding the country's past.

The gallery, named 'Swatantrata Sangram Vithika' and situated within the Philatelic Museum of the GPO, features a new mural depicting the historic Kakori train robbery. This incident, significant to the Indian Independence Movement, was unveiled alongside stamps commemorating the event and involved figures.

Patel commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle and the Postal Department, praising them for presenting the state's rich heritage creatively. The event also marked the transformation of the GPO's Delivery Hall, once a trial venue for Kakori revolutionaries, into a space dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025