Freedom Fighters Honoured in New Gallery at Lucknow GPO

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated a gallery honoring the freedom fighters at Lucknow's General Post Office (GPO). Highlighting the importance of preserving history, especially relating to the freedom struggle, Patel emphasized the collective responsibility citizens have towards safeguarding the country's past.

The gallery, named 'Swatantrata Sangram Vithika' and situated within the Philatelic Museum of the GPO, features a new mural depicting the historic Kakori train robbery. This incident, significant to the Indian Independence Movement, was unveiled alongside stamps commemorating the event and involved figures.

Patel commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle and the Postal Department, praising them for presenting the state's rich heritage creatively. The event also marked the transformation of the GPO's Delivery Hall, once a trial venue for Kakori revolutionaries, into a space dedicated to the memory of freedom fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)