KP Green Engineering Powers Ahead with Rs 111.80 Crore in New Orders

KP Green Engineering has announced a remarkable stride forward, securing new orders worth Rs 111.80 crore from various clients in January 2025. According to a BSE filing, these orders prominently feature solar projects, including Rs 59.60 crore allocated for fixed tilt module mounting structures and tracker type module mounting structures.

Alongside its solar advancements, the company has also received orders for pooling substations worth Rs 36 crore, alongside solar rooftop projects amounting to Rs 8.7 crore, and transmission towers valued at Rs 7.5 crore. KP Green Engineering aims to complete the majority of these projects by March 31, 2025, marking the conclusion of the current financial year.

The company emphasizes that these substantial orders reflect its diverse and growing portfolio across multiple segments, reinforcing its strong market presence and ongoing growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)