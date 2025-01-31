Left Menu

Modernizing Agriculture: India's Path to Self-Reliance and Farmer Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu announced the government's efforts towards modernizing and achieving self-reliance in agriculture. Through increased production, the PM-Kisan scheme, and cooperative initiatives, India aims to boost farmers' income. Key projects include the National Mission on Oilseeds and river interlinking for irrigation and drinking water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:02 IST
Modernizing Agriculture: India's Path to Self-Reliance and Farmer Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament, emphasizing the government's commitment to modernizing the agriculture sector and ensuring self-reliance. She reported a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24 as part of efforts to boost farmers' income and agricultural productivity.

The President highlighted initiatives like the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which distributed Rs 41,000 crore to farmers, and the expansion of cooperative societies. The approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University aims to bolster cooperative prosperity, with the International Year of Cooperatives set for 2025.

Key projects include the National Mission on Oilseeds, increased support prices, and agri-infrastructure funds. Developments like climate-resilient seed varieties, affordable DAP fertilizer, and multiple irrigation projects, including the Ken-Betwa Link Project, underscore the government's efforts to enhance rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025