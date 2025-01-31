Modernizing Agriculture: India's Path to Self-Reliance and Farmer Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament, emphasizing the government's commitment to modernizing the agriculture sector and ensuring self-reliance. She reported a record foodgrain production of 332 million tonnes in 2023-24 as part of efforts to boost farmers' income and agricultural productivity.

The President highlighted initiatives like the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which distributed Rs 41,000 crore to farmers, and the expansion of cooperative societies. The approval of Tribuvan Sahakai University aims to bolster cooperative prosperity, with the International Year of Cooperatives set for 2025.

Key projects include the National Mission on Oilseeds, increased support prices, and agri-infrastructure funds. Developments like climate-resilient seed varieties, affordable DAP fertilizer, and multiple irrigation projects, including the Ken-Betwa Link Project, underscore the government's efforts to enhance rural livelihoods.

