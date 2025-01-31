Scania's Strategic Support: A Lifeline for Northvolt's Battery Plant

Truckmaker Scania has stepped in to assist Northvolt in the day-to-day management of its flagship plant in northern Sweden, a crucial move to bolster quality and output at the struggling electric vehicle battery company as it urgently seeks funding.

Since November, Scania has deployed its staff to Northvolt's Ett facility in Skelleftea, 200 kilometers from the Arctic Circle, based on internal documents from Northvolt reviewed by Reuters, outlining Scania's support strategy. Around 2,500 employees work at the plant. Multiple Northvolt employees reported seeing Scania personnel with identifiable orange visitor armbands inside the factory in recent months.

Scania acknowledged its role in assisting with the production ramp-up, confirming the presence of its staff at the plant without giving additional details. Under this support initiative, each Scania employee is paired with a Northvolt shift manager or team leader to "coach" teams and drive improvements, according to an internal presentation.

