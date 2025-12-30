Left Menu

Sweden's Crime Reduction: A New Approach to Policing

The number of shootings in Sweden has significantly decreased since 2022 due to new policing strategies by the right-wing government. Despite reducing shootings, the fatality rate remains constant at 43. The government, facing electoral challenges, introduced controversial laws to combat persistent gang-related crimes.

In a significant development, Sweden has seen a marked decrease in shooting incidents, with figures dropping by 63% since their peak in 2022. This reduction is attributed to innovative policing tactics introduced by the current right-wing government as it gears up for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

According to a Reuters report, while shootings have declined to 147 cases this year, the fatality count remains unchanged from last year at 43. Nonetheless, this is an improvement from 2022 when 62 people lost their lives. The government's commitment to addressing gang-related crimes is overshadowed by its declining popularity ahead of the elections, despite a narrowing poll gap against the opposition.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer acknowledged the progress but warned that significant challenges remain. The administration's strategies, including enhanced electronic surveillance and tighter legal measures, have faced criticism but have also facilitated considerable asset seizures from gangs. Yet, recruitment into gangs, often conducted online, persists largely unchecked.

