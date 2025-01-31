Left Menu

Arunachal's Agricultural Vision: Transparency and Collaboration

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu highlighted the need for a transparent, politic-free distribution of welfare benefits at a review meeting. He emphasized cross-departmental consultation and encouraged KVK scientists to collaborate for improved agricultural output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:08 IST
Arunachal's Agricultural Vision: Transparency and Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu stressed the importance of distributing welfare scheme benefits transparently and without political influence, during a meeting at Khonsa, Tirap district.

Wangsu urged departments to collaborate before procuring goods, such as piglets or seeds, for greater output, and called for a detailed farmer list to identify the right beneficiaries, according to an official release.

He also encouraged Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists to share their research results with officers and coordinate efforts for better seeds and livestock. Wangsu, joined by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, visited local horticulture and cattle farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025