Arunachal's Agricultural Vision: Transparency and Collaboration

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu stressed the importance of distributing welfare scheme benefits transparently and without political influence, during a meeting at Khonsa, Tirap district.

Wangsu urged departments to collaborate before procuring goods, such as piglets or seeds, for greater output, and called for a detailed farmer list to identify the right beneficiaries, according to an official release.

He also encouraged Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientists to share their research results with officers and coordinate efforts for better seeds and livestock. Wangsu, joined by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, visited local horticulture and cattle farms.

