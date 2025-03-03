Boosting Awareness and Implementation of Welfare Schemes in the Northeast
A review meeting of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment stressed the need for greater awareness of central government schemes for marginalized communities. Chaired by Secretary Amit Yadav, the meeting highlighted the importance of intergovernmental coordination, fund utilization, and creating awareness about programmes like AVYAY and scholarship schemes.
In a significant move to improve welfare outreach, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment underscored the necessity of enhancing awareness about central government schemes for marginalized communities. This was discussed in a comprehensive review meeting held on Monday.
The meeting, chaired by Secretary Amit Yadav, saw participation from officials across the eight northeastern states, who deliberated on the effective implementation of these programs. The emphasis was placed on coordination between central and state governments to optimize the utility of allocated funds.
Yadav highlighted key initiatives like the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), aiming for at least one Senior Citizen's Home in every district. Other schemes discussed included scholarships for Scheduled Castes, NAMASTE, and support programmes for beggars and the transgender community. Continuous monitoring and transparency in fund use, especially in the northeast, were also emphasized.
