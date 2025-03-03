Left Menu

Boosting Awareness and Implementation of Welfare Schemes in the Northeast

A review meeting of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment stressed the need for greater awareness of central government schemes for marginalized communities. Chaired by Secretary Amit Yadav, the meeting highlighted the importance of intergovernmental coordination, fund utilization, and creating awareness about programmes like AVYAY and scholarship schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:56 IST
Boosting Awareness and Implementation of Welfare Schemes in the Northeast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to improve welfare outreach, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment underscored the necessity of enhancing awareness about central government schemes for marginalized communities. This was discussed in a comprehensive review meeting held on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Amit Yadav, saw participation from officials across the eight northeastern states, who deliberated on the effective implementation of these programs. The emphasis was placed on coordination between central and state governments to optimize the utility of allocated funds.

Yadav highlighted key initiatives like the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), aiming for at least one Senior Citizen's Home in every district. Other schemes discussed included scholarships for Scheduled Castes, NAMASTE, and support programmes for beggars and the transgender community. Continuous monitoring and transparency in fund use, especially in the northeast, were also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025