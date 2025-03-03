Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore Budget Catalyzes Growth with Key Welfare Schemes

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a Rs 1,65,000 crore budget for 2025-26, prioritizing welfare schemes for women and food security, and allocating funds for agricultural growth. Focused on 'GATI' and 'GYAN ke liye GATI', the budget also includes initiatives in infrastructure, digital payments, and educational and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:01 IST
Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore Budget Catalyzes Growth with Key Welfare Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government presented a comprehensive budget of Rs 1,65,000 crore for fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting its commitment to welfare schemes primarily centered on women and food security, along with a significant allocation of Rs 10,000 crore towards agricultural prosperity.

Under the theme 'GATI' for governance, infrastructure, technology, and industrial growth, Finance Minister OP Choudhary emphasized new initiatives including inter-linking key rivers, cell tower schemes for remote areas, and urban development projects such as education and healthcare cities.

Predicted to boost the Gross State Domestic Product by 12 percent, the budget also slated provisions for enhancing digital payments across gram panchayats, empowering small traders, and improving rural and agricultural infrastructure, all while avoiding new taxes or increased tax rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025