Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore Budget Catalyzes Growth with Key Welfare Schemes

The Chhattisgarh government presented a comprehensive budget of Rs 1,65,000 crore for fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting its commitment to welfare schemes primarily centered on women and food security, along with a significant allocation of Rs 10,000 crore towards agricultural prosperity.

Under the theme 'GATI' for governance, infrastructure, technology, and industrial growth, Finance Minister OP Choudhary emphasized new initiatives including inter-linking key rivers, cell tower schemes for remote areas, and urban development projects such as education and healthcare cities.

Predicted to boost the Gross State Domestic Product by 12 percent, the budget also slated provisions for enhancing digital payments across gram panchayats, empowering small traders, and improving rural and agricultural infrastructure, all while avoiding new taxes or increased tax rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)