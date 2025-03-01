Left Menu

Rajasthan's Leap Towards Social Inclusion: Gehlot's Ambitious Welfare Schemes

Rajasthan's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot announced a range of welfare initiatives targeting marginalized communities. Key schemes include financial aid for orphaned children and scholarships for underprivileged students. The House approved the department's grant through a voice vote as projects aim to bring social change.

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot unveiled a slew of welfare schemes aimed at uplifting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, differently-abled persons, and nomadic tribes. The government's focus is to integrate these marginalized groups into the mainstream, Gehlot emphasized during an assembly meeting on grant demands.

The minister noted a significant budget increase for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe sub-plans, reaching Rs 1,750 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Among other key initiatives is the 'Palnahar Scheme,' allocating Rs 1,110 crore to assist orphaned children. An additional Rs 774.54 crore has been earmarked for the 'Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme' to aid underprivileged students.

The 'Chief Minister Divyang Scooty Scheme' aims to distribute 2,000 scooters to differently-abled individuals between the ages of 18 and 45, who are either pursuing higher education or are self-employed. Meanwhile, the 'Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme' plans to offer free coaching to 30,000 students, backed by Rs 108 crore. The assembly approved these initiatives through a voice vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

