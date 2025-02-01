Trump Takes Tariff Tensions to New Highs with Sweeping Duties

President Donald Trump has announced an aggressive plan to impose steep tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, with immediate implementation. The tariffs will be set at 25% for goods from Mexico and Canada, and 10% for Chinese imports.

In a potential concession, Trump mentioned a reduced rate for Canadian oil but maintained that further tariffs, specifically on oil and natural gas, could be announced by mid-February. This comes amid ongoing discussions on mitigating migration and fentanyl trafficking concerns.

Trump acknowledged that these tariffs might lead to increased consumer costs and global economic disruptions. Despite financial market turmoil and currency fluctuations, Trump remains steadfast, dismissing any delay or negotiation opportunity for the involved countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)