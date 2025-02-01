Left Menu

Sitharaman to Unveil 8th Union Budget Amid Economic Optimism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget, addressing fiscal policies and economic projections for India. This comes as the Economic Survey highlights a robust economy, optimistic growth projections, and ongoing efforts to bolster industrial growth through R&D and MSME support.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alongside Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The discussion centered around the upcoming Union Budget, set for ratification in a Cabinet meeting before its presentation in Parliament.

Slated to deliver her record eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman's presentation at 11 am in the Lok Sabha will detail the government's fiscal strategy including revenue, expenditure, and key reforms. An economic survey presented in Parliament projected India's growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the financial year 2025-26, emphasizing the strength of the country's economic fundamentals.

The survey underscores India's sturdy economic foundation, supported by a sound external account and fiscal measures. It aims to boost long-term industrial growth via R&D and MSME investments. Despite potential risks from global agricultural pricing and weather conditions, India's foreign exchange reserves, covering 90% of external debt, bolster the economic stability.

