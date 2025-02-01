Anticipating Growth: A Leap with Union Budget 2025

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has voiced optimism regarding the Union Budget's potential to prioritize inclusive development and relief for citizens, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Khandelwal foresees provisions that could significantly boost national business and economic growth, propelling the nation forward.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Union MoS Pankaj Choudhary and other officials, reached Parliament for a Cabinet Meeting where approval for the budget will be sought. Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament following this meeting.

Eager to ensure success, Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a customary gesture to wish good fortune, President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' to the Finance Minister, who took the opportunity to discuss budget proposals with the President.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address the Lok Sabha today. The budget details will cover the government's fiscal strategies, including revenue and expenditure plans, taxation changes, and key announcements. India's economy is predicted to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% for the 2025-26 financial year, as projected in the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.

Released just a day prior, the Economic Survey underscores India's robust economic fundamentals, backed by a stable external account, fiscal discipline, and private consumption, suggesting the nation's capacity to continue on a path of sustainable growth.