Scepticism Surrounds Upcoming Union Budget Amid Economic Uncertainty

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and businessman Robert Vadra express doubts over the upcoming Union Budget's benefits for the common man, citing persistent inflation and unemployment issues. The budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to address fiscal policies, taxation, and India's economic growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:21 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed scepticism regarding the benefits of the upcoming budget for the common man and the middle class. Addressing ANI, Raut questioned what the budget would provide to these groups, highlighting the consistent favor shown to wealthy individuals like Gautam Adani over the past decade. Raut remarked that the perceived economic success is more due to Prime Minister Modi's interventions rather than divine blessings and criticized the distribution of free food and the falling rupee as indicators of an unhealthy economy.

Earlier in the day, businessman Robert Vadra also voiced his low expectations for the Union Budget 2025. Speaking to ANI, Vadra emphasized the need for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to engage with the public to understand issues like inflation and unemployment. He called for a budget that transcends political divides and focuses on the interests of the people amidst increasing costs for public transportation and the ongoing Kumbh.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth consecutive budget, the government's fiscal strategies, revenue and expenditure plans, taxation reforms, and key announcements are highly anticipated. The recent Economic Survey has projected a growth rate of 6.3% to 6.8% for 2025-26, supported by strong economic fundamentals and plans for industrial growth through research and development, MSMEs, and capital goods. However, the survey also noted potential risks to inflation from adverse weather and rising international agricultural prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

