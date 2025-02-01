Left Menu

Union Budget Sparks Market Optimism Amidst Ambitious Reforms

The Indian markets rallied as the Railway Budget was presented. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted transformative reforms aimed at inclusive growth. With sectors like agriculture, taxation, and financial sector in focus, the government seeks to enhance global competitiveness and maintain India's rapid economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:59 IST
Union Budget Sparks Market Optimism Amidst Ambitious Reforms
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets showed a robust uptick on Saturday as the Union Budget 2025-26 was unveiled. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains, with experts attributing the positive sentiment to the government's ambitious reform plans.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized transformative reforms in sectors such as agriculture, power, and urban development. Her vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' includes eradicating poverty and providing quality education and healthcare as part of an inclusive growth strategy.

In the trading circles, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement emerged as significant winners, while global economic conditions remained mixed with Asian holidays and a decline in US markets noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025