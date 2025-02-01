Union Budget Sparks Market Optimism Amidst Ambitious Reforms
The Indian markets rallied as the Railway Budget was presented. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted transformative reforms aimed at inclusive growth. With sectors like agriculture, taxation, and financial sector in focus, the government seeks to enhance global competitiveness and maintain India's rapid economic growth.
The Indian stock markets showed a robust uptick on Saturday as the Union Budget 2025-26 was unveiled. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains, with experts attributing the positive sentiment to the government's ambitious reform plans.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized transformative reforms in sectors such as agriculture, power, and urban development. Her vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' includes eradicating poverty and providing quality education and healthcare as part of an inclusive growth strategy.
In the trading circles, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement emerged as significant winners, while global economic conditions remained mixed with Asian holidays and a decline in US markets noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
