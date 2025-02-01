Left Menu

Revamped PM SVANidhi Scheme: Empowering Street Vendors with Enhanced Loans

The PM SVANidhi scheme is set to be revamped, offering street vendors enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this during the budget presentation, highlighting its success in benefiting over 68 lakh vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:00 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The PM SVANidhi scheme, aimed at supporting street vendors, is undergoing a significant revamp. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the scheme will now include enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit.

In her eighth consecutive budget presentation, Sitharaman noted that the scheme had already benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors by offering an alternative to high-interest loans from informal sources.

This development builds upon the scheme's previous success, reinforcing its capacity to provide accessible financial support to street vendors. The PM SVANidhi, a Special Micro-Credit Facility, continues to empower vendors through affordable loan options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

