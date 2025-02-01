Revamped PM SVANidhi Scheme: Empowering Street Vendors with Enhanced Loans

The PM SVANidhi scheme, aimed at supporting street vendors, is undergoing a significant revamp. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the scheme will now include enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit.

In her eighth consecutive budget presentation, Sitharaman noted that the scheme had already benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors by offering an alternative to high-interest loans from informal sources.

This development builds upon the scheme's previous success, reinforcing its capacity to provide accessible financial support to street vendors. The PM SVANidhi, a Special Micro-Credit Facility, continues to empower vendors through affordable loan options.

