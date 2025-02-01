Left Menu

India's Fiscal Roadmap: Vision for FY25 and Beyond

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced fiscal deficit targets at 4.8% for FY25 and 4.4% for FY26. The Budget 2025-26 highlights include Rs 11.54 lakh crore in net market borrowings and a high-level committee for regulatory reforms. A partial credit enhancement facility will be established by NaBFID.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement during the Budget 2025-26 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit targets at 4.8% for FY25 and 4.4% for FY26. These figures outline the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic stability.

Moreover, the budget outlines net market borrowings estimated at Rs 11.54 lakh crore for the next fiscal year, emphasizing the government's strategy to bolster economic growth while managing financial resources judiciously.

In a bid to enhance regulation across sectors, a high-level committee will be established focusing on regulatory reforms for all non-financial sectors. Additionally, NaBFID will initiate a partial credit enhancement facility for corporate bonds, aiming to strengthen investment infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

