Court Orders Release of Rs. 92 Lakh to Enviro Infra in Arbitration Victory Over Nagar Palika

The Patiala House Court has ordered the release of Rs. 92 lakh to M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. in an arbitration case against Rajasthan's Nagar Palika Nokha. This comes after the High Court dismissed Nagar Palika's appeal and issued a conditional stay on the attachment of Bikaner House.

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has authorized the disbursement of Rs. 92 lakh to M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd., marking a pivotal moment in the arbitration dispute with Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan. The decision follows the High Court's rejection of an appeal by Nagar Palika.

The court, presided over by District Judge (Commercial) Vidya Prakash, heard the case and previously issued a warrant for the attachment of Bikaner House in New Delhi. This order has been temporarily stayed, contingent upon the payment by Nagar Palika, which had previously deposited the disputed amount with the court.

The arbitration emanates from ongoing legal proceedings related to work undertaken by Enviro Infra Engineers for Nagar Palika in 2011. Despite Nagar Palika's attempts to challenge the arbitration award through legal channels, judicial bodies have consistently upheld the decision in favor of the company.

