New Customs Regulations and Agri-Districts Initiative Unveiled

In a significant announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a new provision allowing importers and exporters to voluntarily declare material facts post-clearance of goods. This move is aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in trade practices.

The Union Budget 2025-26 introduces a critical timeline for the provisional assessment under the Customs Act, mandating a two-year deadline, extendable by an additional year, for finalization. This measure intends to streamline the customs process and provide clarity to stakeholders.

Furthermore, the finance minister addressed agricultural concerns through the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. This initiative will target 100 districts identified with low productivity, focusing on developing them into vibrant agri-districts. Additionally, a sharp decline in basic customs duty from 30% to 5% on fish pasteurii was announced to support the related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)