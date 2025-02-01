Textile Stocks Soar as New Cotton Mission Announced

Textile industry stocks saw a remarkable surge after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a five-year plan to boost cotton production.

The announcement led to Ambika Cotton Mills leaping by 9.95%, while Welspun Living and Arvind Ltd also experienced gains of 5.19% and 4.49% respectively. Alok Industries rallied 4.38%, Indo Count Industries rose 4.32%, and Vardhman Textiles increased by 3.72% on the BSE.

The minister's broader strategy includes a national mission on high-yielding seeds to support agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)