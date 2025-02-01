Textile Stocks Soar as New Cotton Mission Announced
Stocks in the textile industry surged significantly following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a five-year mission to promote cotton production and a national mission on high-yielding seeds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Textile industry stocks saw a remarkable surge after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a five-year plan to boost cotton production.
The announcement led to Ambika Cotton Mills leaping by 9.95%, while Welspun Living and Arvind Ltd also experienced gains of 5.19% and 4.49% respectively. Alok Industries rallied 4.38%, Indo Count Industries rose 4.32%, and Vardhman Textiles increased by 3.72% on the BSE.
The minister's broader strategy includes a national mission on high-yielding seeds to support agricultural advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- textile
- stocks
- rise
- Finance Minister
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- cotton
- Ambika Mills
- BSE
- mission
- national
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greaves Cotton's Electric Revolution: New 'Made in India' Mobility Solutions Unveiled
Greaves Cotton Unveils Futuristic Mobility Solutions at Auto Expo 2025
Shein's Compliance Challenge: Navigating Cotton Sourcing and Regulatory Scrutiny
Shein's Cotton Sourcing Shift: Complying with U.S. Legislation
Shein's Cotton Sourcing Controversy Amid U.S. Compliance