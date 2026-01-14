Left Menu

India's Cotton Crop Production on the Rise: CAI Projects Increased Output

The Cotton Association of India has projected a rise in the cotton crop production estimate for the 2025-26 season to 317 lakh bales. Major increases in output from Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka have contributed to this forecast. Total cotton supply is expected to reach 427.59 lakh bales by season end.

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has increased its cotton crop production estimate for the 2025-26 season to 317 lakh bales, an increase of 7.50 lakh bales from previous forecasts. This adjustment follows reports of heightened production levels in key states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

CAI data indicates significant output growth, with Maharashtra contributing an additional 3 lakh bales, Telangana 4.50 lakh bales, and Karnataka 1 lakh bales to the national tally. Last season, the country's total cotton production reached 312.40 lakh bales, and the current estimate reflects positive momentum.

The 2025-26 season's total cotton supply is projected to be 427.59 lakh bales, a notable increase from the 392.59 lakh bales reported last year. This includes an opening stock of 60.59 lakh bales, alongside expected cotton pressing figures and imports. Notably, while estimates for imports remain steady at 50 lakh bales, exports are projected to decrease by 3 lakh bales.

