Blaze Destroys Cotton Factory in Odisha's Balasore

A devastating fire broke out in a cotton processing factory in Odisha's Balasore district, causing extensive damage, an official reported.

The blaze erupted on Saturday afternoon in the Haldipada area, destroying cotton and machinery worth lakhs of rupees. Despite the significant material loss, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Fire tenders from the Basta and Rupsa areas were deployed to tackle the flames. While the fire's cause is yet to be determined, initial indications suggest a short-circuit might be the culprit, according to officials.

