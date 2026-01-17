Left Menu

Blaze Destroys Cotton Factory in Odisha's Balasore

A fire devastated a cotton processing factory in Odisha's Balasore district, destroying cotton worth lakhs. Despite significant material loss, there were no injuries reported. Firefighters from nearby areas responded promptly, though the fire's cause remains unknown, with short-circuit being a possible reason.

Updated: 17-01-2026 21:20 IST
A devastating fire broke out in a cotton processing factory in Odisha's Balasore district, causing extensive damage, an official reported.

The blaze erupted on Saturday afternoon in the Haldipada area, destroying cotton and machinery worth lakhs of rupees. Despite the significant material loss, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Fire tenders from the Basta and Rupsa areas were deployed to tackle the flames. While the fire's cause is yet to be determined, initial indications suggest a short-circuit might be the culprit, according to officials.

