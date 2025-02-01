Global Diplomats Converge at Maha Kumbh for Cultural Immersion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey on Saturday of the sprawling Maha Kumbh area. The CM's visit to Prayagraj aims to review arrangements for the upcoming Vasant Panchami celebrations on February 2.

The Maha Kumbh, known for its vast congregations, has piqued the interest of international diplomats, many of whom have expressed gratitude towards India for hosting such a culturally rich event. Estonian Ambassador to India, Marje Luup, conveyed her enthusiasm, labeling it a rare occasion for India and international participants. She revealed that 70 visitors from Estonia will partake in the event, and some will experience the revered ritual of taking a dip in the holy waters.

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, underscored the sacredness of Maha Kumbh, expressing his anticipation to join millions of devotees seeking purity and enlightenment. South Africa's High Commissioner, Anil Sooklal, described the event as a 'once in a lifetime experience' and a 'global celebration of humanity.'

Diana Mickeviciene, Lithuania's Ambassador to India, reflected on her long association with India, noting her fortune in experiencing her first Maha Kumbh, which she sees as a testament to India's rich heritage and culture. Meanwhile, over 5.42 million devotees participated in Saturday's sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, marking another milestone in this ongoing event that commenced on January 13 and continues until February 26.

The forthcoming significant bathing dates include February 3 for Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan), February 12 for Maghi Purnima, and February 26 for Maha Shivaratri.

