Historic Budget Boosts Bihar's Growth Prospects

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hailed the Union Budget as historic, marking it as a significant step for the state's development. He emphasized the central government's commitment to accelerating Bihar's growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal includes the establishment of a Makhana Board, a food processing institute, and financial backing for the Western Kosi canal project in the Mithilanchal region. Additionally, plans for airport expansions and IIT-Patna's development were announced.

Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister for their focus on the state's growth, highlighting the leadership's dedication to propelling Bihar's developmental trajectory.

