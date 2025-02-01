Historic Budget Boosts Bihar's Growth Prospects
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary praised the Union Budget as historic, highlighting significant initiatives such as a Makhana Board and infrastructure projects under the NDA government's leadership. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises accelerated development for Bihar, driven by support for key state-focused projects.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hailed the Union Budget as historic, marking it as a significant step for the state's development. He emphasized the central government's commitment to accelerating Bihar's growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal includes the establishment of a Makhana Board, a food processing institute, and financial backing for the Western Kosi canal project in the Mithilanchal region. Additionally, plans for airport expansions and IIT-Patna's development were announced.
Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister for their focus on the state's growth, highlighting the leadership's dedication to propelling Bihar's developmental trajectory.
