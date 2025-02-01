Mayawati Criticizes Union Budget 2025, Questions Priorities

In a scathing critique of the Union Budget 2025, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati accuses the government of prioritizing political motives over the genuine needs of India's populace. Through a series of pointed remarks on social media, she underscored the persistent struggles of the masses, exacerbated by inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

Mayawati emphasized that critical infrastructure, such as roads, water, and education, remains woefully inadequate for a nation of 140 crore people. This, she argues, should have been addressed in the Union Budget's provisions. Further, she questioned the budgetary focus of the BJP government, likening it to previous Congress-led budgets.

In a similar vein, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for dismissing key proposals. Despite these criticisms, the budget includes initiatives like an ambitious Nuclear Energy Mission, aiming to generate 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 under the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)