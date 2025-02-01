Left Menu

Critics Call 2025 Union Budget 'Weakest in Decade'

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the 2025 Union Budget as the weakest in ten years, labeling it a 'non-event'. Gogoi and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claim that while the budget offers some tax relief, it overlooks crucial needs of farmers and the middle class, focusing instead on political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the 2025 Union Budget, calling it a 'non-event' and the weakest in a decade. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi criticized the budget as being repetitive, offering nothing new and providing no tangible benefits for farmers, the poor, or the middle class.

The budget's announcement of income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh was also dismissed by Gogoi as mere tax restructuring, lacking any real benefits upon further examination. Expressing their dissatisfaction, the INDIA bloc staged a walkout in Parliament due to the lack of response from the Centre regarding their request for a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee joined the criticism, asserting this budget offers nothing for the common man and is politically motivated with an eye on upcoming Bihar elections. He lamented the perceived neglect towards Bengal, while expressing disappointment that past budgets also prioritized Andhra Pradesh and Bihar over the last decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

