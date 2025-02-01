Union Budget's Missed Marks: Economy's Four Illnesses Unaddressed
The Congress criticized the Union Budget, noting its failure to tackle issues like stagnant wages, low consumption, sluggish investments, and a complex GST. They noted Bihar's budgetary benefits, questioning why Andhra Pradesh was ignored. The Congress also highlighted unaddressed needs in agriculture and nutrition programs.
- India
The Congress has lambasted the Union Budget for failing to address what it calls the 'illnesses' plaguing the economy, such as stagnant real wages and a complex GST system.
Critics have also noted that while states like Bihar received considerable attention in the budget, Andhra Pradesh was notably overlooked.
Moreover, contentious issues like the demands of farmers for MSP guarantees and enhancements in nutritional support programs also remain unresolved.
