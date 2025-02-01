Union Budget's Missed Marks: Economy's Four Illnesses Unaddressed

The Congress has lambasted the Union Budget for failing to address what it calls the 'illnesses' plaguing the economy, such as stagnant real wages and a complex GST system.

Critics have also noted that while states like Bihar received considerable attention in the budget, Andhra Pradesh was notably overlooked.

Moreover, contentious issues like the demands of farmers for MSP guarantees and enhancements in nutritional support programs also remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)