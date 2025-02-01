Finance Minister Unveils Ambitious Capex Plan Amid Shortfall

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans for a significant increase in capital expenditure, setting a target of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for fiscal year 2026. This comes after the government fell short of the current year's capex target by Rs 93,000 crore.

The missed target has been attributed to the 2024 election year, which caused a slowdown in activity, effectively reducing progress for nearly a quarter of the year. Despite this, the emphasis on capex is designed to boost infrastructure development and overall economic growth.

In recent years, the Ministry has increased capex substantially, allocating Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24 alone. This strategy is part of a broader effort to recover from the pandemic-induced economic slump, achieving over 7% growth—the highest among major global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)