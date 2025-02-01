Left Menu

Finance Minister Unveils Ambitious Capex Plan Amid Shortfall

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 11.21 lakh crore capital expenditure target for FY26, despite missing the current fiscal year's goal by Rs 93,000 crore. The shortfall is partly due to 2024 being an election year, limiting activity. Capex focus aims to drive economic growth post-COVID.

Updated: 01-02-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans for a significant increase in capital expenditure, setting a target of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for fiscal year 2026. This comes after the government fell short of the current year's capex target by Rs 93,000 crore.

The missed target has been attributed to the 2024 election year, which caused a slowdown in activity, effectively reducing progress for nearly a quarter of the year. Despite this, the emphasis on capex is designed to boost infrastructure development and overall economic growth.

In recent years, the Ministry has increased capex substantially, allocating Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24 alone. This strategy is part of a broader effort to recover from the pandemic-induced economic slump, achieving over 7% growth—the highest among major global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

