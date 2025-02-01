Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Agricultural Prospects

Veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for boosting agricultural productivity. Key highlights include the cotton mission, promotion of pulses and oilseeds, and the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana'. The budget also introduces financial reforms, including the enhanced Kisan Credit Card limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:11 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Agricultural Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for its promising provisions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

Tiwari highlighted the introduction of a cotton mission and the promotion of pulses and oilseeds, which are anticipated to significantly benefit the agriculture sector. He expressed appreciation for the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana', which focuses on 100 districts with low yields and modern crop intensity.

Moreover, Tiwari welcomed the six-year programme seeking self-reliance in pulses and the comprehensive efforts to enhance vegetable and fruit production. He also noted the increased Kisan Credit Card limit as a critical measure to restore the credit cycle. Additionally, he commended reforms in various domains, including taxation, urban development, and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025