Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Agricultural Prospects

Veteran farm activist Kishore Tiwari has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for its promising provisions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

Tiwari highlighted the introduction of a cotton mission and the promotion of pulses and oilseeds, which are anticipated to significantly benefit the agriculture sector. He expressed appreciation for the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana', which focuses on 100 districts with low yields and modern crop intensity.

Moreover, Tiwari welcomed the six-year programme seeking self-reliance in pulses and the comprehensive efforts to enhance vegetable and fruit production. He also noted the increased Kisan Credit Card limit as a critical measure to restore the credit cycle. Additionally, he commended reforms in various domains, including taxation, urban development, and financial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)