Transforming Agriculture: New Budget Schemes Elevate Rural Prosperity
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced six new schemes targeting agriculture and rural employment, unveiling the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for 100 underperforming districts. The budget includes enhanced credit for farmers, a mission for self-reliance in pulses production, and initiatives supporting fish, cotton, makhana, and horticulture sectors.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched six new schemes on Saturday, elevating the subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, specifically aimed at tackling unemployment and boosting crop productivity.
In her eighth budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman positioned agriculture as the leading growth engine. She unveiled the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, focusing on 100 agri-districts grappling with low productivity and limited credit. The joint initiative with state governments is set to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.
A six-year mission for self-reliance in pulses will increase tur, urad, and masoor output, while a new research ecosystem will develop high-yield, pest-resistant seeds. Further, a five-year cotton mission will enhance productivity, supporting India's textile vision.
