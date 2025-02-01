Transforming Agriculture: New Budget Schemes Elevate Rural Prosperity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched six new schemes on Saturday, elevating the subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, specifically aimed at tackling unemployment and boosting crop productivity.

In her eighth budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman positioned agriculture as the leading growth engine. She unveiled the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, focusing on 100 agri-districts grappling with low productivity and limited credit. The joint initiative with state governments is set to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

A six-year mission for self-reliance in pulses will increase tur, urad, and masoor output, while a new research ecosystem will develop high-yield, pest-resistant seeds. Further, a five-year cotton mission will enhance productivity, supporting India's textile vision.

