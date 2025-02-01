Left Menu

NSE Chief Applauds Union Budget's Tax Reliefs and Growth Strategies

Ashish Chauhan, NSE's Chief Executive, lauds the Union budget's tax proposals and fiscal management strategies, which promise to boost consumption and market investment. These measures, including nil tax on incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried workers, aim to enhance economic growth and development across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:34 IST
Ashish Chauhan, the CEO and Managing Director of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has praised the tax proposals outlined in the Union budget. Chauhan highlighted that the revisions, such as the exemption from tax on incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh per annum for salaried individuals, will stimulate consumption.

Chauhan further explained that increased consumer spending is anticipated to boost company profitability, ultimately benefiting market investments. He welcomed these developments as potentially transformative for India's economic landscape, emphasizing the importance of fiscal management as presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The budget, according to Chauhan, sets India on a robust path toward its 2047 development goals, promising increased investments and a suite of reforms in crucial areas like taxation, power, urban development, and small business, which are expected to drive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

