Government Lowers Fiscal Deficit Target Amid Revenue Growth

In a significant economic update, the government has revised its fiscal deficit target to 4.8% of GDP for the current financial year, attributed to an upsurge in revenue collection. This marks a slight improvement from the earlier estimate of 4.9%.

Projecting ahead, the fiscal deficit for the 2025-26 financial year has been pegged at 4.4% of GDP. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman during the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha. The objective is to maintain the central government's debt on a declining trajectory as a percentage of GDP.

Detailed in the FRBM statement, a roadmap for the next six years highlights crucial fiscal metrics. The Revised Estimate of total receipts, excluding borrowings, stands at Rs 31.47 lakh crore, with net tax receipts contributing Rs 25.57 lakh crore. As per Revised Estimates, total expenditure is Rs 47.16 lakh crore, including a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 10.18 lakh crore.

