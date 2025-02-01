Government Lowers Fiscal Deficit Target Amid Revenue Growth
The government has reduced its fiscal deficit target to 4.8% of GDP for the current financial year, citing increased revenue collection. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, the deficit is projected to be 4.4% of GDP. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman outlined these figures while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha.
- Country:
- India
In a significant economic update, the government has revised its fiscal deficit target to 4.8% of GDP for the current financial year, attributed to an upsurge in revenue collection. This marks a slight improvement from the earlier estimate of 4.9%.
Projecting ahead, the fiscal deficit for the 2025-26 financial year has been pegged at 4.4% of GDP. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman during the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha. The objective is to maintain the central government's debt on a declining trajectory as a percentage of GDP.
Detailed in the FRBM statement, a roadmap for the next six years highlights crucial fiscal metrics. The Revised Estimate of total receipts, excluding borrowings, stands at Rs 31.47 lakh crore, with net tax receipts contributing Rs 25.57 lakh crore. As per Revised Estimates, total expenditure is Rs 47.16 lakh crore, including a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 10.18 lakh crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fiscal deficit
- target
- revenue
- growth
- Budget
- finance
- Nirmala Sitharman
- debt
- economy
- fiscal year
ALSO READ
Sebi's Crackdown: Unmasking Financial Manipulation at Pacheli Industrial Finance
World Bank Approves $20M Grant to Boost Public Finance and Digital Services in Djibouti
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
Lithuania's Ambitious Defence Budget Pledge
IIFL Finance Explores Global Markets with $325 Million Bond Issue