Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Praises Pro-People Union Budget 2025

In a nod to the Union Budget 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed commendation for what he considers a 'pro-people and progressive budget.' Lauding the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu remarked that it prioritizes the welfare of substantial segments of society.

Naidu stated via a social media post that the budget exemplifies a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and underscores key growth sectors over the next five years. Echoing these sentiments, the post lauds the budget as a blueprint for national prosperity offering tax breaks to the middle class, thereby promising a brighter future for India.

The Union Budget's highlight includes a tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, benefitting taxpayers significantly, especially the middle class. Prime Minister Modi hailed the budget as a 'Force Multiplier' for India's trajectory, aligning with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's description of it as comprehensive and visionary.

