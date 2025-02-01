Left Menu

Union Budget 2024: Presidential Funds Get a Modest Boost

The Union Budget allocates Rs 141.83 crore for the president's staff, household, and allowances. This marks a slight increase from the previously revised estimate of Rs 133.61 crore. It includes provisions for salaries, household expenses, and grants for educational institutions on the president's estate.

The Union Budget has seen an allocation of Rs 141.83 crore for the staff, household, and allowances related to the President, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday. This sum reflects a nominal increase of Rs 8.22 crore compared to the Rs 133.61 crore in the previous fiscal's revised estimates.

In the initial budget for 2024-25, an amount of Rs 144.18 crore was designated, which was later revised down to Rs 133.61 crore. The funds are intended for salaries and allowances for presidential support staff, household maintenance, discretionary grants, and capital expenditure.

Of the total financial allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been set aside specifically for the salary and allowances of the President, consistent with last year's allocation. Additionally, funds under the 'president's secretariat' category cover operational and allied expenses, including grants for the Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya within the presidential estate.

