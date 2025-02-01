Left Menu

Gujarat CM and Opposition Clash Over Union Budget's Vision for 2047

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel praised the Union Budget for its focus on development and empowerment, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized it as inadequate. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget underscores a vision for a 'Developed India 2047.' Reactions remain divided regarding the government's approach to economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:57 IST
Gujarat CM and Opposition Clash Over Union Budget's Vision for 2047
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the Union Budget presented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating it instills a 'new consciousness' aimed at realizing a 'Developed India 2047.' Patel emphasized the budget's dedication to advancing the poor and spotlighting four key areas: agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and export.

Patel expressed his congratulations to both the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing the budget as instrumental in pursuing a self-reliant India and setting sights on becoming the world's third-largest economy. He championed the budget's vision of empowerment for youth, farmers, and women.

Conversely, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the budget, likening it to a 'band-aid for bullet wounds' and accusing the government of lacking innovative solutions to economic challenges. Rahul Gandhi and party leader Jairam Ramesh pointed to persistent issues like stagnant wages and sluggish private investment, questioning the budget's tangible impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025