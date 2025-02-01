Gujarat CM and Opposition Clash Over Union Budget's Vision for 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the Union Budget presented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating it instills a 'new consciousness' aimed at realizing a 'Developed India 2047.' Patel emphasized the budget's dedication to advancing the poor and spotlighting four key areas: agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and export.

Patel expressed his congratulations to both the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing the budget as instrumental in pursuing a self-reliant India and setting sights on becoming the world's third-largest economy. He championed the budget's vision of empowerment for youth, farmers, and women.

Conversely, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the budget, likening it to a 'band-aid for bullet wounds' and accusing the government of lacking innovative solutions to economic challenges. Rahul Gandhi and party leader Jairam Ramesh pointed to persistent issues like stagnant wages and sluggish private investment, questioning the budget's tangible impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)