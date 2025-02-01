Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Applauds 2025 Union Budget for Bihar-Centric Initiatives

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauds the Union Budget 2025, calling it 'progressive' with several state-focused initiatives. Key projects include the Makhana Board, Greenfield Airports, and the Western Kosi Canal Project. Kumar applauds increased income tax exemptions, benefiting the middle class, and credits PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for their efforts.

JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has warmly welcomed the Union Budget 2025, hailing it as a progressive and forward-thinking plan poised to drive development at both national and state levels. Kumar emphasized the significance of several Bihar-specific initiatives, including the formation of the Makhana Board, new Greenfield Airports, and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, which he believes will greatly enhance the state's economic growth and infrastructure.

In a comprehensive post on X (formerly Twitter), Kumar remarked, 'The Union Budget is positive and welcome. This budget from the Central Government is progressive and forward-looking, taking decisive steps to boost the country's development pace. The Bihar-focused measures within the budget will propel the state's growth.' He elaborated on the establishment of a Makhana Board aiming to improve production, processing, and marketing, benefiting Makhana farmers. Furthermore, newly planned Greenfield Airports are expected to boost international flight availability, significantly aiding Bihar's economy.

Nitish Kumar also highlighted other key announcements, noting, 'Local farmers will gain from financial aid for the Western Kosi Canal Project, and the planned expansion of Patna IIT will promote technical education.' Additionally, the proposed National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar aims to foster skills and employment, promoting food processing in eastern India. On national measures, Kumar praised income tax exemption increases up to Rs 12 lakh, providing substantial relief to the middle class, while increased credit limits for Kisan Credit Cards and MSME cover are set to boost employment and support poor, youth, and farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

