Bangalore Agricultural University's Comprehensive Transformation Proposal
T K Prabhakar Shetty advocates for consolidating agriculture institutions under Bangalore Agricultural University (BAU) and transforming BAU into a comprehensive university. With academic and infrastructural strengths, BAU aims to integrate regional districts benefiting from market access, confronting the limited scope from the new Mandya Agricultural University decision.
Bangalore Agricultural University's Board member T K Prabhakar Shetty argues against segregating agricultural and allied sciences, advocating for BAU's conversion into a comprehensive university. He emphasizes consolidating regional agricultural institutions under BAU's purview for enhanced growth.
As BAU stakeholders gather, they react to the Karnataka government's announcement of a new comprehensive Agricultural University in Mandya, impacting BAU's operational scope. K S Rajasekharappa emphasizes the university's academic and infrastructural assets benefiting agriculture and horticulture in several districts.
The present limitation of BAU's campuses challenges its university status, noted Shetty. The alumni association and a government committee recommend revising BAU's scope, likening it to Shivamogga and Mandya models, fostering agriculture's advancement in the state.
