Left Menu

Bangalore Agricultural University's Comprehensive Transformation Proposal

T K Prabhakar Shetty advocates for consolidating agriculture institutions under Bangalore Agricultural University (BAU) and transforming BAU into a comprehensive university. With academic and infrastructural strengths, BAU aims to integrate regional districts benefiting from market access, confronting the limited scope from the new Mandya Agricultural University decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:26 IST
Bangalore Agricultural University's Comprehensive Transformation Proposal
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore Agricultural University's Board member T K Prabhakar Shetty argues against segregating agricultural and allied sciences, advocating for BAU's conversion into a comprehensive university. He emphasizes consolidating regional agricultural institutions under BAU's purview for enhanced growth.

As BAU stakeholders gather, they react to the Karnataka government's announcement of a new comprehensive Agricultural University in Mandya, impacting BAU's operational scope. K S Rajasekharappa emphasizes the university's academic and infrastructural assets benefiting agriculture and horticulture in several districts.

The present limitation of BAU's campuses challenges its university status, noted Shetty. The alumni association and a government committee recommend revising BAU's scope, likening it to Shivamogga and Mandya models, fostering agriculture's advancement in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025