Bangalore Agricultural University's Comprehensive Transformation Proposal

Bangalore Agricultural University's Board member T K Prabhakar Shetty argues against segregating agricultural and allied sciences, advocating for BAU's conversion into a comprehensive university. He emphasizes consolidating regional agricultural institutions under BAU's purview for enhanced growth.

As BAU stakeholders gather, they react to the Karnataka government's announcement of a new comprehensive Agricultural University in Mandya, impacting BAU's operational scope. K S Rajasekharappa emphasizes the university's academic and infrastructural assets benefiting agriculture and horticulture in several districts.

The present limitation of BAU's campuses challenges its university status, noted Shetty. The alumni association and a government committee recommend revising BAU's scope, likening it to Shivamogga and Mandya models, fostering agriculture's advancement in the state.

