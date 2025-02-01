Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Empowering the Common Man

Jai Ram Thakur heralds the Union Budget 2025-26 as visionary, highlighting tax reliefs and healthcare initiatives, and its focus on innovation and infrastructure. The budget aims to elevate the common man’s role in national development, enhance healthcare access, promote technological advancement in education, and expand affordable housing and air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:32 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, lauded the Union Budget for 2025-26 as a 'common man's' budget, detailing its potential in achieving India's development aspirations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur highlighted the government's pioneering step to make incomes over Rs 1 lakh per month tax-free. By raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12.75 lakh annually, nearly 75% of taxpayers will benefit, marking a sixfold increase under Modi's tenure.

The budget also announces the removal and reduction of customs duties on crucial cancer drugs and aims to establish cancer hospitals in every state district. It also fosters scientific innovation among youth with 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and promotes infrastructural growth with new homes and airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

