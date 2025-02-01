Tragedy Strikes Mali's Artisanal Gold Miners

Thirteen artisanal miners, including women and children, lost their lives in southwest Mali on Wednesday when a tunnel they were mining for gold flooded, according to the national union of gold counters and refineries. The incident occurred near Danga village in the Kangaba Cercle region.

The sudden flood was caused by the failure of sluice gates at a nearby muddy water reservoir, which inundated the tunnel where miners, including women and children, were working diligently for remnants of gold particles. 'It is a serious incident with many female victims,' reported Taoule Camara, UCROM Secretary General, as efforts continued to search for bodies amidst the deluge.

Artisanal mining, prevalent across West Africa, has grown due to increasing demand for metals. However, the sector faces frequent fatal accidents due to unregulated and unsafe digging practices. In January of last year, over 70 miners perished when a shaft collapsed at a site in the same region.

