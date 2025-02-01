Uttarakhand Chief Minister Applauds Union Budget, Highlights Key Benefits

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a balanced Union Budget for 2025-26. According to CM Dhami, the budget will confer both direct and indirect advantages to Uttarakhand through various new schemes.

Lauding the Union Budget, CM Dhami observed that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought significant relief to the middle class by declaring income up to Rs 12 lakh annually as tax-free. Highlighting the budget's development-oriented and welfare-focused credentials, Dhami stated that Uttarakhand would benefit from the central government's schemes. Notably, the state's request for establishing a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security was acknowledged, with plans for five national centers and 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs announced, alongside broadband connectivity in government schools.

Furthermore, CM Dhami appreciated the acceptance of the state's plea to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission deadline to 2028. The Union Budget's provision of a Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan for capital development marks a notable increase from the previous year's revised estimate. Dhami also highlighted a new Udaan scheme rollout to 125 cities, the setting up of cancer centers in every district within three years, and the benefits to farmers from the Dhan Dhanya Yojana and increased Kisan Credit Card loan limits.

