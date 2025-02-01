Union Budget 2025: A Catalyst for FMCG Growth
The Union Budget 2025 aims to relieve middle-class tax burdens and enhance rural development investments, boosting consumption and FMCG sector growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's measures are expected to increase disposable income, promote social security, and stimulate the economy across both rural and urban areas.
In an ambitious move, the Union Budget 2025-26 introduces major fiscal reforms focused on providing tax relief to the middle class and amplifying rural investments. These measures, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aim to boost consumer spending and drive growth in the FMCG sector.
Industry leaders, including Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta and PepsiCo India's Jagrut Kotecha, have praised the budget for addressing inflation pressures and rising living costs while encouraging economic expansion. They highlight the strategic emphasis on increasing disposable income and social security.
With the rural market showing strong growth and new initiatives targeting infrastructure, manufacturing, and exports, the budget lays a robust foundation. The proposed reforms are expected to support gig workers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs, fueling a broad-based economic revival.
