Transforming Indian Aviation: UDAN's Next Decade and Budget Boost

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu has endorsed the recently announced Union Budget, highlighting its potential to advance the nation's aviation aspirations towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, detailing initiatives that are set to revolutionize the sector.

Key among these initiatives is the continued emphasis on regional connectivity and tourism. Minister Naidu praised the UDAN scheme for democratizing air travel, noting its success in facilitating affordable air journeys for over 1.5 crore citizens. Looking ahead, the revamped UDAN scheme aims to connect 120 new destinations and focus on lesser-served areas, including the North East, enhancing the scheme's impact.

India's aviation market, now the third largest globally, is experiencing rapid growth. Passenger numbers have exceeded 350 million annually, with airport numbers doubling to 159. The government plans on adding 50 new airports, including greenfield projects in Bihar, to meet rising demands. Meanwhile, efforts continue to boost air cargo efficiency and capacity, enhancing economic opportunities for Indian producers.

