Left Menu

Transforming Indian Aviation: UDAN's Next Decade and Budget Boost

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu applauds the Union Budget's focus on advancing India's aviation sector through regional connectivity and tourism. Notable initiatives include the revamped UDAN scheme, enhancing air travel accessibility, and expanding infrastructure with 50 new airports, driving the nation toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:21 IST
Transforming Indian Aviation: UDAN's Next Decade and Budget Boost
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu has endorsed the recently announced Union Budget, highlighting its potential to advance the nation's aviation aspirations towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, detailing initiatives that are set to revolutionize the sector.

Key among these initiatives is the continued emphasis on regional connectivity and tourism. Minister Naidu praised the UDAN scheme for democratizing air travel, noting its success in facilitating affordable air journeys for over 1.5 crore citizens. Looking ahead, the revamped UDAN scheme aims to connect 120 new destinations and focus on lesser-served areas, including the North East, enhancing the scheme's impact.

India's aviation market, now the third largest globally, is experiencing rapid growth. Passenger numbers have exceeded 350 million annually, with airport numbers doubling to 159. The government plans on adding 50 new airports, including greenfield projects in Bihar, to meet rising demands. Meanwhile, efforts continue to boost air cargo efficiency and capacity, enhancing economic opportunities for Indian producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025