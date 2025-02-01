Left Menu

Boost in Budget for Minority Affairs: Analyzing the New Allocation

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 3,350 crore for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, marking an increase of Rs 166 crore from last year's estimate. Key allocations include Rs 678.03 crore for educational initiatives and Rs 1,237.32 crore for significant schemes and projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:22 IST
Boost in Budget for Minority Affairs: Analyzing the New Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked Rs 3,350 crore for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, an increase of Rs 166 crore from the prior year's budgetary estimate.

This significant boost includes Rs 678.03 crore designated for the educational empowerment of students from minority communities, emphasizing a commitment to educational advancement.

Additionally, Rs 1,237.32 crore has been set aside for crucial schemes and projects, with a total of Rs 1,913.98 crore allocated for the comprehensive 'Umbrella Programme for Development of Minorities'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025