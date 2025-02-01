Boost in Budget for Minority Affairs: Analyzing the New Allocation
The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 3,350 crore for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, marking an increase of Rs 166 crore from last year's estimate. Key allocations include Rs 678.03 crore for educational initiatives and Rs 1,237.32 crore for significant schemes and projects.
In the latest Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked Rs 3,350 crore for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, an increase of Rs 166 crore from the prior year's budgetary estimate.
This significant boost includes Rs 678.03 crore designated for the educational empowerment of students from minority communities, emphasizing a commitment to educational advancement.
Additionally, Rs 1,237.32 crore has been set aside for crucial schemes and projects, with a total of Rs 1,913.98 crore allocated for the comprehensive 'Umbrella Programme for Development of Minorities'.
