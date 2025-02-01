Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on West Bengal CAPF Recruitment Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Mahesh Kumar Choudhary in connection with the CAPF Recruitment scam in West Bengal. He is allegedly the kingpin of a racket that forged domicile certificates. The arrest follows a High Court order, leading to searches and subsequent legal proceedings.

  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough in the CAPF Recruitment scam, apprehending Mahesh Kumar Choudhary, who served as a Sepoy at the Engineering Store Depot in Kanikinara, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Officials revealed that Choudhary orchestrated a racket to produce fraudulent domicile certificates for West Bengal, exploiting them to illegally secure appointments in Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs). The CBI stated that he amassed large sums of money from candidates, operating both directly and through intermediaries.

This arrest follows an order from the High Court of Calcutta dated August 2, 2023, which prompted the registration of the case against Choudhary and others. Following extensive searches, Choudhary was presented before the CBI Court No 1 Alipore and is now in police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

