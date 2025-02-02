Left Menu

Exclusive: Nirmala Sitharaman Opens Up Post-Budget

The awaited exclusive interview with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her first with a private media outlet after the budget presentation, is scheduled with PTI. This interview is expected to provide insights into the finance ministry’s future plans and Sitharaman’s perspective on the presented budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:07 IST
The finance world awaits a significant moment as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to give her first interview to a private media organization post-budget presentation. The detailed interview, conducted by PTI, promises to shed light on key strategies and objectives outlined in the recent budget.

Sitharaman, a pivotal figure in India's economic roadmap, is expected to discuss various financial reforms and the government's vision moving forward. This interview marks a unique opportunity for businesses, economists, and the general public to gain an inside look into the ministry's priorities post-budget.

The exclusive session will delve into critical aspects of the economy, offering clarity on how India plans to navigate challenges and harness opportunities in the coming financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

