Left Menu

Iraq and Kurdistan Reach Breakthrough in Oil Dispute

Iraq's parliament has approved a budget amendment to subsidize production costs for international oil companies in Kurdistan. This move is seen as a step to unblock northern oil exports and resolve disputes between Baghdad and Erbil. The amendment sets a new production cost rate to encourage cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:43 IST
Iraq and Kurdistan Reach Breakthrough in Oil Dispute

Iraq's parliament has taken a significant step toward resolving a prolonged dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government by approving a budget amendment. This amendment aims to subsidize production costs for international oil companies operating in Kurdistan, setting a new rate of $16 per barrel.

The decision seeks to facilitate the resumption of oil exports halted due to disagreements and economic strains, including delayed salaries in Kurdistan. This move is expected to strengthen ties between Baghdad and Erbil, potentially boosting the country's oil revenues.

Lawmaker Rebwar Orhaman emphasized the importance of this approval in expediting Kurdish oil exports. Plans are underway to appoint an international consultant to ensure fair production costs unless an agreement is reached. Additionally, the KRG is expected to transfer its oil output to the State Oil Marketing Organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025