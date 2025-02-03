Canada Fights Back: Legal Action Against U.S. Tariffs
Canada plans to legally challenge the U.S.'s 25% tariffs on Canadian goods as illegal. In retaliation, Canada will impose tariffs on U.S. products worth C$30 billion. The legal steps will be pursued through international trade agreements. Trump's tariffs have sparked a trade war affecting global economies.
Canada is set to challenge the United States over the imposition of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, labeling the move as illegal and unjustified. This announcement follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration of retaliatory tariffs matching the U.S. measures.
The tariffs, effective Tuesday, cover a broad range of U.S. goods, comprising 1,256 products such as orange juice, peanut butter, and cosmetics, totaling C$30 billion. Additional products, including vehicles and steel, will be listed in three weeks.
Canada contends that Trump's tariffs breach trade commitments, with legal avenues being explored through existing international trade agreements. This trade dispute forms part of a broader strategy by Trump, affecting North America's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
