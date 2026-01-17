Delhi BJP Calls for Legal Action Against Atishi Over Sikh Guru Remarks

On Saturday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva urged strict legal action against Leader of Opposition Atishi following her alleged disparaging remarks about a Sikh Guru. Sachdeva emphasized that the forensic examination confirmed the video's authenticity, prompting demands for accountability.

The video, reportedly featuring the controversial remarks, was allegedly recorded on January 6 during a Delhi Assembly session and surfaced online the following day. The swift filing of an FIR on January 7 and a subsequent forensic review on January 8 verified the video's veracity, according to Sachdeva.

Sachdeva further claimed the Punjab government presented a manipulated version of the video to the court. In light of this, the BJP demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that Assembly Speaker Vijendra Gupta's release of the forensic report reaffirmed the video's untampered status, highlighting 'truth has prevailed' regarding the opposition leader's alleged statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)