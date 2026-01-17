Left Menu

Social Media Post Sparks Legal Action And Hunt

A man named Govind Kumar was booked for allegedly posting a social media message that demeaned the national flag. The police took action after locals reported the post. A case was registered, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:27 IST
Social Media Post Sparks Legal Action And Hunt
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a man identified as Govind Kumar for allegedly posting a derogatory message about the national flag on social media, police confirmed Saturday.

As reported by Circle Officer Shivank Singh, local residents alerted authorities about the offensive content, prompting an immediate response from Manjhanpur Police.

The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Currently, the accused remains at large, with police actively working to apprehend him, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026