Social Media Post Sparks Legal Action And Hunt

A case has been registered against a man identified as Govind Kumar for allegedly posting a derogatory message about the national flag on social media, police confirmed Saturday.

As reported by Circle Officer Shivank Singh, local residents alerted authorities about the offensive content, prompting an immediate response from Manjhanpur Police.

The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Currently, the accused remains at large, with police actively working to apprehend him, Singh added.

