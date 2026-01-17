Social Media Post Sparks Legal Action And Hunt
A man named Govind Kumar was booked for allegedly posting a social media message that demeaned the national flag. The police took action after locals reported the post. A case was registered, and efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.
A case has been registered against a man identified as Govind Kumar for allegedly posting a derogatory message about the national flag on social media, police confirmed Saturday.
As reported by Circle Officer Shivank Singh, local residents alerted authorities about the offensive content, prompting an immediate response from Manjhanpur Police.
The case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Currently, the accused remains at large, with police actively working to apprehend him, Singh added.
