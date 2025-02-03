Southeast Asia's Nuclear Energy Renaissance

The only nuclear power plant in Southeast Asia was completed four decades ago in Bataan, near Manila, but it never produced energy due to safety and corruption concerns. Now, Southeast Asia looks to nuclear energy for greener solutions as technology advances promise safer and more affordable reactors.

The International Energy Agency anticipates a peak in nuclear-generated electricity by 2025, with Southeast Asia, known for its rapidly growing energy demand, showing increasing interest in nuclear development. Proponents highlight the climate benefits of nuclear power, which does not emit greenhouse gases like coal, oil, and gas plants.

Challenges such as expensive construction, time for profitability, and regulatory frameworks must be addressed. Financial backing is limited and complex, but technological innovations such as small modular reactors present more feasible and affordable options, despite debates over costs and safety.

